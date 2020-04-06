Global  

Transgender people in Panama alarmed by gender-based coronavirus quarantine rules

PinkNews Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Panama has brought in gendered social-distancing regulations to tackle the coronavirus crisis, causing alarm and dread for the trans community. Under near-total lockdown Panama has already closed its schools and borders, with citizens allowed outside for two hours per day. Under the new rules, implemented on April 1, men...
