This gay couple and their dog spent their weekend staying home, saving lives and hilariously recreating Jurassic Park

PinkNews Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Let’s be honest, we’re all spiralling amid the coronavirus pandemic. When people ask us what our plans are for tomorrow, what else are we to say other than: “I’m going to live the same day I’ve lived for the last month.” But if you were to ask Anthony Baxter and Rob Slade what their...
