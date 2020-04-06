Chief medical officer did not reveal second home visit, Nicola Sturgeon says
Monday, 6 April 2020 () Scotland’s former chief medical officer Dr Catherine Calderwood failed to reveal a second visit to her holiday home during the coronavirus lockdown when the news broke, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
Nicola Sturgeon has accepted the resignation of her Chief Medical Officer Catherine Calderwood after it was revealed she had breached the government's rules by visiting her second home. In a press conference this afternoon, the First Minister announced that Dr Gregor Smith will take over as interim...
