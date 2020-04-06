Global  

Chief medical officer did not reveal second home visit, Nicola Sturgeon says

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Scotland’s former chief medical officer Dr Catherine Calderwood failed to reveal a second visit to her holiday home during the coronavirus lockdown when the news broke, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Nicola Sturgeon replaces chief medical officer

Nicola Sturgeon replaces chief medical officer 01:19

 Nicola Sturgeon has accepted the resignation of her Chief Medical Officer Catherine Calderwood after it was revealed she had breached the government's rules by visiting her second home. In a press conference this afternoon, the First Minister announced that Dr Gregor Smith will take over as interim...

