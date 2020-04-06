Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus death toll at Surrey hospital trusts jumps by 22 taking total to 245

Coronavirus death toll at Surrey hospital trusts jumps by 22 taking total to 245

Dorking Leatherhead Advertiser Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Coronavirus death toll at Surrey hospital trusts jumps by 22 taking total to 245The latest figures released by NHS England show Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust has recorded the highest death toll.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Coronavirus Death Toll: 380 In Illinois, 203 In Indiana

Coronavirus Death Toll: 380 In Illinois, 203 In Indiana 00:24

 Illinois saw its largest one-day death toll from COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 73 fatal cases.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.