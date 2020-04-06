Coronavirus death toll at Surrey hospital trusts jumps by 22 taking total to 245

Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The latest figures released by NHS England show Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust has recorded the highest death toll. The latest figures released by NHS England show Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust has recorded the highest death toll. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published 4 days ago Coronavirus Death Toll: 380 In Illinois, 203 In Indiana 00:24 Illinois saw its largest one-day death toll from COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 73 fatal cases.