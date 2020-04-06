Global  

New Zealand PM declares Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy essential workers

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said the Tooth Fairy and Easter Bunny are considered essential workers.
