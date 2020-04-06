Global  

Goldfinger star Honor Blackman dies aged 94

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
James Bond star Honor Blackman has died at the age of 94, her family has said.
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Former Bond girl Honor Blackman has died

Former Bond girl Honor Blackman has died 01:11

 Honor Blackman, who starred in James Bond film 'Goldfinger' and TV series 'The Avengers', has died at the age of 94.

