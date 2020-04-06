Global  

Avengers and Bond movie star Honor Blackman dies aged 94

Tamworth Herald Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Avengers and Bond movie star Honor Blackman dies aged 94The tremendously talented actress is said to have died peacefully of natural causes at her home in Lewes, Sussex.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Honor Blackman dies aged 94

Honor Blackman dies aged 94 01:00

 Honor Blackman, best-known for playing Bond girl Pussy Galore and Cathy Gale in The Avengers, has died aged 94, her family said.

