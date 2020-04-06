Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: Dame Vera Lynn thrilled as Queen quotes song

Coronavirus: Dame Vera Lynn thrilled as Queen quotes song

The Argus Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
THE Queen quoted Forces’ Sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn in a historic speech calling on the nation to endure the coronavirus crisis.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Queen tells nation – if we remain united we will overcome coronavirus

Queen tells nation – if we remain united we will overcome coronavirus 04:34

 The Queen has delivered a message of hope to the nation, saying if we “remain united and resolute” in the face of the coronavirus outbreak “we will over come it”. The head of state warned the country, in lockdown for almost two weeks and with thousands dead after contracting Covid-19, “may...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VerumExAnimo

Verum Ex Animo RT @UKinHolySee: Her Majesty The Queen's words "We will meet again" echoed Dame Vera Lynn's wartime song https://t.co/TXW0bhc45n 12 minutes ago

Vaga42Bond

Incubator #42 Inspired by Queen Elizabeth invoking WW2 spirit to defeat coronavirus: "We'll Meet Again" Dame Vera Lynn (She's st… https://t.co/pPwhRwfbkO 13 minutes ago

YahooNewsUK

Yahoo News UK Who is Dame Vera Lynn? Wartime sweetheart channelled by Queen in coronavirus message https://t.co/dDwAnidLrN 2 hours ago

globalstratltd

GT Strategies Ltd. Dame Vera Lynn's We'll Meet Again soars 830 places to number 22 in iTunes charts after Queen references her World W… https://t.co/tmtOibIIwc 2 hours ago

ReallMystics

(@[email protected]) Who is Dame Vera Lynn? Wartime sweetheart channelled by Queen in coronavirus message https://t.co/751it4dC8B 2 hours ago

theroyaleditor

Robert Jobson Dame Vera Lynn's We'll Meet Again soars 830 places to number 22 in iTunes charts after Queen references her World W… https://t.co/vpzEwft6Sv 2 hours ago

KsiazykRodzina

Rodzina Ksiazyk Did you notice "We'll meet again" in the speech of H.M Queen Elisabeth II? 🇬🇧 A reference to the 1939 iconic song o… https://t.co/zbojrHRqUg 5 hours ago

marjieN

marjorie narey Dame Vera Lynn's We'll Meet Again soars 674 places to number 30 https://t.co/6Q7TfRL17J via @MailOnline #music #coronavirus 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.