Lady Gaga joins Lizzo and Elton John for huge coronavirus concert raising money to help protect healthcare workers

Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Lady Gaga announced One World: Together at Home, a star-studded COVID-19 benefit concert with proceeds going towards funding protective equipment for health care professionals. The Chromatica singer spoke at a World Health Organisation press conference to reveal details of the One World: Together at Home concert special.... 👓 View full article



