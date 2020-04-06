Lady Gaga will be the special guest at the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 press conference
Monday, 6 April 2020 () Lady Gaga, singer, actor and noted virologist, will be the special guest at the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 press conference on Monday (April 6). The “Stupid Love” singer recently announced that she was delaying the release of her sixth album Chromatica, apparently so that she can focus her efforts on ending the...
Pop music superstar Lady Gaga made an appearance over video link during the daily World Health Organization's (WHO) daily briefing to announce details of a benefit concert for heathcare workers around the world scheduled for later this month.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Olivia ♡ RT @PinkNews: Lady Gaga will be the special guest at the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 press conference https://t.co/HPjhAOXFDb 6 seconds ago