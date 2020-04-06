Lady Gaga will be the special guest at the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 press conference

Global  

PinkNews Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Lady Gaga, singer, actor and noted virologist, will be the special guest at the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 press conference on Monday (April 6). The “Stupid Love” singer recently announced that she was delaying the release of her sixth album Chromatica, apparently so that she can focus her efforts on ending the...
Lady Gaga teams up with WHO to support healthcare workers 01:39

 Pop music superstar Lady Gaga made an appearance over video link during the daily World Health Organization's (WHO) daily briefing to announce details of a benefit concert for heathcare workers around the world scheduled for later this month.

