Lady Gaga will be the special guest at the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 press conference

Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Lady Gaga, singer, actor and noted virologist, will be the special guest at the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 press conference on Monday (April 6). The “Stupid Love” singer recently announced that she was delaying the release of her sixth album Chromatica, apparently so that she can focus her efforts on ending the... 👓 View full article

