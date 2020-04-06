‘Too early’ to make call on lifting UK lockdown as coronavirus cases yet to peak Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Reports suggest that the number of UK cases of Covid-19 is set to peak this weekend, prompting questions over the future of lockdown restrictions. Reports suggest that the number of UK cases of Covid-19 is set to peak this weekend, prompting questions over the future of lockdown restrictions. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published 1 week ago DR Congo lockdown: Kinshasa's main commercial centre closes 02:14 Empty streets and closed shops, the pandemic forces the Democratic Republic of the Congo to shut down its capital and commercial hub. You Might Like

Tweets about this