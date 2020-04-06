Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > ‘Too early’ to make call on lifting UK lockdown as coronavirus cases yet to peak

‘Too early’ to make call on lifting UK lockdown as coronavirus cases yet to peak

Daily Record Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
‘Too early’ to make call on lifting UK lockdown as coronavirus cases yet to peakReports suggest that the number of UK cases of Covid-19 is set to peak this weekend, prompting questions over the future of lockdown restrictions.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: DR Congo lockdown: Kinshasa's main commercial centre closes

DR Congo lockdown: Kinshasa's main commercial centre closes 02:14

 Empty streets and closed shops, the pandemic forces the Democratic Republic of the Congo to shut down its capital and commercial hub.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.