I can't believe in a God who would be impressed by people following rules because they are told to Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

When councillor John Carson said that the coronavirus was God's riposte to a sinful society, he was reciting one of the least contentious ideas within the Christian circles in which he moves. The Bible records recurring prophesies that the people of God will be punished collectively for their sins. When councillor John Carson said that the coronavirus was God's riposte to a sinful society, he was reciting one of the least contentious ideas within the Christian circles in which he moves. The Bible records recurring prophesies that the people of God will be punished collectively for their sins. 👓 View full article

