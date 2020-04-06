Global  

I can't believe in a God who would be impressed by people following rules because they are told to

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
I can't believe in a God who would be impressed by people following rules because they are told toWhen councillor John Carson said that the coronavirus was God's riposte to a sinful society, he was reciting one of the least contentious ideas within the Christian circles in which he moves. The Bible records recurring prophesies that the people of God will be punished collectively for their sins.
