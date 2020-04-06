Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Skeletal remains ‘may date back to 15th century’

Skeletal remains ‘may date back to 15th century’

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Skeletal remains discovered on a river bank in Co Dublin may date back to the 15th century.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JOSHUAJREYNOLD1

JOSHUA J REYNOLDS RT @marinamaral2: Skeletal remains found in Dublin ‘may date back to 15th century’ https://t.co/hnCWJRR0r0 3 days ago

IrishMirror

Irish Daily Mirror Skeletal remains found in Swords, Dublin 'may date back to 15th century' https://t.co/It5gchVbHm 4 days ago

KeaneDeirdre6

Dee (Deirdre Flaherty Keane) RT @rtenews: Ancient skeletal remains discovered this evening in Dublin are thought to date back to roughly the 15th century. https://t.co/… 4 days ago

IrishMirror

Irish Daily Mirror Skeletal remains found in Swords, Dublin 'may date back to 15th century' https://t.co/It5gchVbHm 4 days ago

pup_rob

RobPup Just commented on @thejournal_ie: Ancient skeletal remains believed to date back to 15th century found in Swords, - https://t.co/jokxTwswLn 5 days ago

TheLiberal_ie

TheLiberal.ie Skeletal remains found in Swords believed to date back to the 15th century - https://t.co/mQvJohvgCh https://t.co/eFvMtDqIqG 5 days ago

VeeDYAS

Veronica Dyas "Curiouser and curiouser" Ancient skeletal remains believed to date back to 15th century found in Swords, Co Dublin… https://t.co/lgHJsAFBRa 5 days ago

qnewsdesk

Q Radio News Skeletal remains 'may date back to 15th century' https://t.co/kxIIsbnXz2 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.