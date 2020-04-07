Pink supermoon set to grace skies over the UK

Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

A pink supermoon is set to brighten the night skies on Tuesday – though there will not be any noticeable colour difference, as the name might suggest. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published 16 hours ago 'Super Pink Moon' Over Miami Will Be Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of The Year 00:31 Feeling a bit cooped up at home and need something to do on Tuesday, April 7? Just head outside Tuesday night and look up to check out the biggest and brightest supermoon of the year. Katie Johnston reports.