Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Pink supermoon set to grace skies over the UK

Pink supermoon set to grace skies over the UK

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
A pink supermoon is set to brighten the night skies on Tuesday – though there will not be any noticeable colour difference, as the name might suggest.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: 'Super Pink Moon' Over Miami Will Be Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of The Year

'Super Pink Moon' Over Miami Will Be Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of The Year 00:31

 Feeling a bit cooped up at home and need something to do on Tuesday, April 7? Just head outside Tuesday night and look up to check out the biggest and brightest supermoon of the year. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kelleherniall

Niall Pink supermoon set to grace skies over the UK https://t.co/jmFWs1MJnj 23 minutes ago

ni_clachan

Thomas carson RT @irishexaminer: Pink supermoon set to grace skies over the UK https://t.co/ns9D62Cy7R 1 hour ago

DeepsTech

Tech Deeps Pink supermoon set to grace skies over the UK https://t.co/vDoa03q3hF 3 hours ago

adunlea

Annette J Dunlea (Irish Writer) RT @breakingnewsie: Pink supermoon set to grace skies over the UK https://t.co/brDU9YpZm9 5 hours ago

DTNBreakingNews

DTN Breaking News Pink supermoon set to grace skies over the UK 5 hours ago

irishexaminer

Irish Examiner Pink supermoon set to grace skies over the UK https://t.co/ns9D62Cy7R 5 hours ago

breakingnewsie

BreakingNews.ie Pink supermoon set to grace skies over the UK https://t.co/brDU9YpZm9 5 hours ago

PINYcillin

piny ☻ "... the year's biggest and brightest moon will grace our skies on April 8 (or April 7, depending on where you are… https://t.co/0XxdpwSv5z 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.