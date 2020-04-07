Dame Judi Dench reveals she has not read any Cats reviews

Dame Judi Dench says she has not read any reviews for the much-derided film Cats.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Naomi Campbell and Judi Dench to guest judge RuPaul's Drag Race UK?



The second series of 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' looks set to feature an A-List rotating roster of guest judges, with Naomi Campbell, Dame Judi Dench and Joanna Lumley reported to have signed up. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 00:49 Published 2 weeks ago Dame Judi Dench: Bond must be male



Dame Judi Dench: Bond must be male The actress portrayed MI6 spymaster M in four Bond movies from 1995 to 2012 and she's strongly opposed to a female star being cast in the lead role in the franchise.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:12 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this