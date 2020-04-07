Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Dame Judi Dench reveals she has not read any Cats reviews

Dame Judi Dench reveals she has not read any Cats reviews

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Dame Judi Dench says she has not read any reviews for the much-derided film Cats.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Naomi Campbell and Judi Dench to guest judge RuPaul's Drag Race UK? [Video]

Naomi Campbell and Judi Dench to guest judge RuPaul's Drag Race UK?

The second series of 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' looks set to feature an A-List rotating roster of guest judges, with Naomi Campbell, Dame Judi Dench and Joanna Lumley reported to have signed up.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:49Published
Dame Judi Dench: Bond must be male [Video]

Dame Judi Dench: Bond must be male

Dame Judi Dench: Bond must be male The actress portrayed MI6 spymaster M in four Bond movies from 1995 to 2012 and she's strongly opposed to a female star being cast in the lead role in the franchise..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:12Published

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.