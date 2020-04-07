Community council rolls out Easter egg boxes to spread some joy amid pandemic Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Following on from the success of its Give and Take boxes, which received global interest, the group has just rolled out an Easter egg box where locals can share Easter eggs with the local community. Following on from the success of its Give and Take boxes, which received global interest, the group has just rolled out an Easter egg box where locals can share Easter eggs with the local community. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 4 days ago How to Celebrate Easter and Passover During a Pandemic 01:42 How to Celebrate Easter and Passover During a Pandemic With stay-at-home orders in place, families are coming up with alternative ways to observe Easter and Passover. The ultimate goal is to be able to share in celebration of the spring holidays with loved ones, even when apart. Some families still... You Might Like

Tweets about this