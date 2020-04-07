Global  

Community council rolls out Easter egg boxes to spread some joy amid pandemic

Daily Record Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Community council rolls out Easter egg boxes to spread some joy amid pandemicFollowing on from the success of its Give and Take boxes, which received global interest, the group has just rolled out an Easter egg box where locals can share Easter eggs with the local community.
