Easter opening times across the UK for Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury's, M&S, Aldi and Lidl

Elisabeth Every RT @CambsCC: GP practices and pharmacies will be open across the Easter Bank Holiday weekend. Opening times may vary. For more information… 30 minutes ago

Eve Holt 🐝 🏃🏼‍♀️🚴‍♀️🤸🏼‍♂️ RT @ManchesterHCC: GP practices across Manchester will be open this Good Friday and Easter Monday. For more information as well as pharma… 39 minutes ago

Dorset Mind RT @WMC_GP: Easter Weekend Opening Times- Thank you so much to all the staff across @BayPcn @DenmarkDoctor @CentreWinton who are working ov… 1 hour ago

Susan Carole Barker RT @BwDCCG: LL pharmacies will be open across Blackburn with Darwen and East Lancashire today on Good Friday and on Easter Monday between… 1 hour ago

Hinchingbrooke Pharmacies will remain open across the Easter weekend including some on Easter Sunday. Opening hours will vary – pl… https://t.co/ZUEgj3h2qS 2 hours ago

Sue Sharpe RT @HpoolCouncil: Hartlepool Support Hub will still be available at key times across the Easter weekend. We'll be opening extended hours o… 2 hours ago

Fallen Angel :) RT @RossendaleBC: ALL pharmacies will be open across East Lancashire on Good Friday and Easter Monday between 2pm and 5pm. https://t.co/h0… 2 hours ago