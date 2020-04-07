China records no new deaths from coronavirus

Credit: Oneindia - Published 1 hour ago Coronavirus: China reports no new deaths for the first time since January | Oneindia News 01:30 AS THE WORLD BATTLES THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC WITH OVER 1 LAKH 34 THOUSAND CONFIRMED CASES AND MORE THAN 74 THOUSAND DEATHS, SOME HOPE FOR THE COUNTRIES THAT ARE REELING UNDER THE PANDEMIC AS INTERESTINGLY FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE JANUARY, CHINA REPORTED NO CORONAVIRUS RELATED DEATH ON TUESDAY. THE...