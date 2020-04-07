Coronavirus updates: Dominic Raab to lead Government as PM in intensive care

Dominic Raab hosts the daily coronavirus conference as the prime minister remains in stable condition in intensive care for a fourth day. The foreign secretary is expected to give an update on plans surrounding lockdown measures past Easter as the UK tries to ease the pressure on the NHS.
Boris Johnson Has Been Moved out of the Intensive Care Unit On April 9, a Downing Street spokesman confirmed that U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of the intensive care unit (ICU)...
Hungary needs more ventilators and intensive care hospital beds as part of its efforts to weather the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on... Reuters India Also reported by •Reuters •News24
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Fraaz Ali RT @birmingham_live: The government does not expect to relax or lift the coronavirus lockdown later this week, Dominic Raab has said. 11,32… 43 minutes ago
Delreo Johnson Coronavirus UK live: Dominic Raab suggests lockdown measures not set to ease; UK hospital deaths rise by 717 https://t.co/de8dWaPInk 47 minutes ago
Birmingham Live The government does not expect to relax or lift the coronavirus lockdown later this week, Dominic Raab has said. 11… https://t.co/VAUcef6OYP 52 minutes ago
Mike Glynn Coronavirus UK live: Dominic Raab suggests lockdown measures not set to ease; UK hospital deaths rise by 717… https://t.co/jOXIHsKU61 1 hour ago
Juanjo Andrés Cuervo Coronavirus UK live: Dominic Raab suggests lockdown measures not set to ease; UK hospital deaths rise by 717 https://t.co/af2OBxv87M 1 hour ago
Sylvie Coronavirus UK live: Dominic Raab holds daily Downing Street briefing; UK hospital deaths rise by 717 | Coronavirus… https://t.co/JwV6goWa3u 1 hour ago
yessica ardila Coronavirus UK live: Dominic Raab to hold daily Downing Street briefing; UK hospital deaths rise by 717… https://t.co/B8wtnYwE10 1 hour ago
African Peace Coronavirus UK live: Dominic Raab to hold daily Downing Street briefing; UK hospital deaths rise by 717… https://t.co/L0u96S0Tv2 1 hour ago