Coronavirus updates: Dominic Raab to lead Government as PM in intensive care

Staffordshire Newsletter Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Coronavirus updates: Dominic Raab to lead Government as PM in intensive careLatest updates on coronavirus outbreak across the UK, China and rest of the world.
News video: Watch Live: Dominic Raab Leads Daily Coronavirus Conference

Watch Live: Dominic Raab Leads Daily Coronavirus Conference

 Dominic Raab hosts the daily coronavirus conference as the prime minister remains in stable condition in intensive care for a fourth day. The foreign secretary is expected to give an update on plans surrounding lockdown measures past Easter as the UK tries to ease the pressure on the NHS.

Boris Johnson Has Been Moved out of the Intensive Care Unit [Video]

Boris Johnson Has Been Moved out of the Intensive Care Unit

Boris Johnson Has Been Moved out of the Intensive Care Unit On April 9, a Downing Street spokesman confirmed that U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of the intensive care unit (ICU)...

UK's Raab says virus not peaked; too early to lift lockdown [Video]

UK's Raab says virus not peaked; too early to lift lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to make progress, four days after being admitted to hospital, but he remains in intensive care as officials signaled there was no end in sight to an..

MLA held for criticising Assam COVID-19 hospitals

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was in hospital due to persistent Coronavirus symptoms, has been shifted to the intensive care unit after his...
Mid-Day

Hungary's "real test" yet to come, PM says, as coronavirus cases jump

Hungary needs more ventilators and intensive care hospital beds as part of its efforts to weather the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on...
Reuters India

FarzS8

Fraaz Ali RT @birmingham_live: The government does not expect to relax or lift the coronavirus lockdown later this week, Dominic Raab has said. 11,32… 43 minutes ago

JohnsonDelreo

Delreo Johnson Coronavirus UK live: Dominic Raab suggests lockdown measures not set to ease; UK hospital deaths rise by 717 https://t.co/de8dWaPInk 47 minutes ago

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live The government does not expect to relax or lift the coronavirus lockdown later this week, Dominic Raab has said. 11… https://t.co/VAUcef6OYP 52 minutes ago

mikeglynn2013

Mike Glynn Coronavirus UK live: Dominic Raab suggests lockdown measures not set to ease; UK hospital deaths rise by 717… https://t.co/jOXIHsKU61 1 hour ago

J_AndresCuervo

Juanjo Andrés Cuervo Coronavirus UK live: Dominic Raab suggests lockdown measures not set to ease; UK hospital deaths rise by 717 https://t.co/af2OBxv87M 1 hour ago

silviest8

Sylvie Coronavirus UK live: Dominic Raab holds daily Downing Street briefing; UK hospital deaths rise by 717 | Coronavirus… https://t.co/JwV6goWa3u 1 hour ago

yessicardila1

yessica ardila Coronavirus UK live: Dominic Raab to hold daily Downing Street briefing; UK hospital deaths rise by 717… https://t.co/B8wtnYwE10 1 hour ago

AfricanPeacemag

African Peace Coronavirus UK live: Dominic Raab to hold daily Downing Street briefing; UK hospital deaths rise by 717… https://t.co/L0u96S0Tv2 1 hour ago

