Debenhams confirms it faces administration for second time in year Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Department store Debenhams, which has five stores and around 700 staff in Northern Ireland, is on the brink of administration for the second time in a year, the company has confirmed. Department store Debenhams, which has five stores and around 700 staff in Northern Ireland, is on the brink of administration for the second time in a year, the company has confirmed. 👓 View full article

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 21 hours ago Debenhams: Administration looms for department store 00:42 Department store Debenhams is on the brink of administration for the second time in a year, the company has confirmed. With 142 stores closed and the majority of the 22,000 staff on furlough, the current owners want to push the business into administration then buy it back debt-free.

