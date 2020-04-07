Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: Dominic Raab in charge as Boris Johnson battles in ICU

Coronavirus: Dominic Raab in charge as Boris Johnson battles in ICU

The Argus Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
DOMINIC Raab will take charge of the Government's response to the coronavirus crisis after the Prime Minister was transferred to intensive care.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Raab to lead Government as PM battles coronavirus in intensive care

Raab to lead Government as PM battles coronavirus in intensive care 01:06

 Dominic Raab will take charge of the Government’s response to the coronavirus crisis after the Prime Minister was transferred to intensive care. Boris Johnson was admitted to am ICU ward in a London hospital on Monday night after his Covid-19 symptoms worsened during the afternoon.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

actiontodate

carol lloyd RT @DailyMailUK: Shell-shocked Dominic Raab takes charge of government with PM fighting coronavirus in hospital https://t.co/QnUm11tDDW 2 minutes ago

Mohamed26233939

Mohamed Al Hadi RT @LBCNews: Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will take charge of the Government's response to the coronavirus crisis after Boris Johnson spe… 2 minutes ago

DailyMailUK

Daily Mail U.K. Shell-shocked Dominic Raab takes charge of government with PM fighting coronavirus in hospital https://t.co/QnUm11tDDW 5 minutes ago

woifim

Wolfgang Mader RT @JoelBaccas: Remember when Dominic Raab didn’t know how close Calais was to Dover during his tenure as #Brexit Secretary🤣.... Should #… 6 minutes ago

JoelBaccas

Joel Baccas #RejoinEU Remember when Dominic Raab didn’t know how close Calais was to Dover during his tenure as #Brexit Secretary🤣....… https://t.co/jeVlacLPeL 9 minutes ago

rumijulie

Julie 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 RT @PA: Dominic Raab will take charge of the Government’s response to the coronavirus crisis after the Prime Minister was transferred to in… 10 minutes ago

thetimesscot

The Times Scotland Dominic Raab became Britain’s de facto prime minister last night after he was handed powers to lead the government… https://t.co/kMRVGBYbou 20 minutes ago

rach22uk

Rachel S You know when you woke up one morning & Boris Johnson was in charge of the country & you thought it couldn't possib… https://t.co/FeIxzJ2lnO 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.