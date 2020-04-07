Here’s how to turn your favourite jockstrap into a handy face mask in just three simple steps

Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

As a treat, here’s a helpful video for turning a jockstrap into a non-medical face mask by American actor and producer Emerson Collins. Yes, really. You’ve already clicked this link, you’re in too deep to back away now, we’re afraid. In the nearly minute-long clip posted Friday evening – which has... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published 16 hours ago 7 extreme beauty products to try while you aren't seeing people 02:04 Social distancing for weeks can frankly get boring, though it’s absolutely necessary for public health. But if you look on the bright side, all this alone time is the perfect chance to test out some extreme beauty products you’ve otherwise been too nervous to try. Baby Foot, the infamous...