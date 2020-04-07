Here’s how to turn your favourite jockstrap into a handy face mask in just three simple steps
Tuesday, 7 April 2020 () As a treat, here’s a helpful video for turning a jockstrap into a non-medical face mask by American actor and producer Emerson Collins. Yes, really. You’ve already clicked this link, you’re in too deep to back away now, we’re afraid. In the nearly minute-long clip posted Friday evening – which has...
Social distancing for weeks can frankly get boring, though it’s absolutely necessary for public health. But if you look on the bright side, all this alone time is the perfect chance to test out some extreme beauty products you’ve otherwise been too nervous to try. Baby Foot, the infamous...
A market trader has shown British spirit by showing how to turn Union Jack bunting - into corona face masks. Mike Watts, 68, runs souvenir and gift shop A Nice Little Shop, in the Guildhall Markets in..