‘Vile homophobic’ cardinal George Pell freed from jail after court quashes his convictions for sexually abusing boys

PinkNews Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Cardinal George Pell, who has said homosexuality is “wrong”, has been freed from prison after a court overturned his convictions for child sexual abuse. Pell, 78, is the most senior Catholic figure ever to go to jail for child sex crimes. The former Vatican treasurer had pleaded not guilty to committing sexual...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Cardinal George Pell released from Australian prison after abuse convictions quashed

Cardinal George Pell released from Australian prison after abuse convictions quashed 00:31

 Cardinal George Pell has been released from an Australian prison after his convictions for abusing two choirboys were quashed. The country's high court found a lower court had errer on the matter of reasonable doubt. Pell had served more than a year of a six-year sentence.

