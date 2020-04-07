Michael Gove denies Boris Johnson has pneumonia in intensive care

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, Downing Street has confirmed. Downing Stret also said Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab would “deputise where necessary” while the Prime Minister was in intensive care with Covid-19.
