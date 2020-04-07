Global  

Michael Gove denies Boris Johnson has pneumonia in intensive care

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Michael Gove denies Boris Johnson has pneumonia in intensive careMr Gove, asked if he knew whether the diagnosis from medics was that Mr Johnson has pneumonia, replied: "I'm not aware of that.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Boris Johnson moved to intensive care

Boris Johnson moved to intensive care 00:42

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, Downing Street has confirmed. Downing Stret also said Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab would “deputise where necessary” while the Prime Minister was in intensive care with Covid-19.

