Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > WhatsApp to limit message forwarding to stop spread of disinformation

WhatsApp to limit message forwarding to stop spread of disinformation

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
WhatsApp has introduced new stricter limits on message forwarding in a bid to spot the spread of disinformation.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fucknmothers

JStunna RT @SkyNews: Coronavirus: WhatsApp to limit message forwarding to tackle misinformation https://t.co/spMCftMW9w 40 seconds ago

iDownloadBlog

iDownloadBlog WhatsApp clamps down on bulk message forwarding to discourage spreading fake news https://t.co/1IrDf5qGGD https://t.co/zpKUJYkDpO 3 minutes ago

jarrodbromley

Jarrod Bromley RT @rgmcdermott: CORONAVIRAL @WhatsApp to limit message forwarding to tackle misinformation @alexmartin @SkyNews https://t.co/gfIoRHwuq0 4 minutes ago

TheCanaryUK

The Canary WhatsApp to limit message forwarding to stop spread of disinformation. https://t.co/X7EWTLuWjw 5 minutes ago

RGAMeyer

Ruona J. Meyer RT @rasmus_kleis: "WhatsApp is to impose a strict new limit on message forwarding as the Facebook-owned chat app seeks to slow the dissemin… 6 minutes ago

MoroccoNewz

Morocco World Newz Coronavirus: WhatsApp to limit message forwarding to tackle misinformation https://t.co/VSFzS6PVOg #UKNEWS, WORLD NEWS 6 minutes ago

rgmcdermott

Going Forward CORONAVIRAL @WhatsApp to limit message forwarding to tackle misinformation @alexmartin @SkyNews https://t.co/gfIoRHwuq0 7 minutes ago

carolraven192

Carol Raven Coronavirus: WhatsApp to limit message forwarding to tackle misinformation https://t.co/t0I8I26sfW https://t.co/cJu1v1bwPo 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.