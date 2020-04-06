Former Dundee, Hearts, Rangers & Scotland winger Neil McCann picks the greatest XI of his former team-mates.

You Might Like

Tweets about this FITBA FAN-ATICS RT @BBCSportScot: "One ate Smarties for breakfast & another was a chain smoker." Former Dundee, Hearts, Rangers & Scotland winger Neil Mc… 5 days ago BBC Sport Scotland "One ate Smarties for breakfast & another was a chain smoker." Former Dundee, Hearts, Rangers & Scotland winger N… https://t.co/2uYVbR6ses 5 days ago Jake French Former Rangers & Scotland winger Neil McCann picks his greatest XI https://t.co/bVw5EHickH 5 days ago BBC Sport Scotland "One ate Smarties for breakfast & another was a chain smoker." Former Dundee, Hearts, Rangers & Scotland winger N… https://t.co/V95dwNimkJ 5 days ago ScotsCare Former Rangers & Scotland winger Neil McCann picks his greatest XI #scotland #football https://t.co/55aBW7TaiH 5 days ago BBC Sport Scotland "One ate Smarties for breakfast & another was a chain smoker." Former Dundee, Hearts, Rangers & Scotland winger N… https://t.co/B4ddrM38H0 6 days ago News4Edinburgh #Hearts Neil McCann picks his greatest XI https://t.co/lHAEjwJVG9 Former Hearts, Rangers and Scotland winger Neil M… https://t.co/4pCt4p4Kue 6 days ago