Israel health minister, who claims coronavirus is ‘divine punishment’ for homosexuality, tests positive for COVID-19

PinkNews Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Yaakov Litzman, health minister for Israel, has tested positive for COVID-19 after just last month saying that the virus was “punishment” for homosexuality. According to The Times of Israel, Litzman, 71, has been accused of violating his own ministry’s guidelines on social distancing in order to continue...
