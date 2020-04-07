Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > 11-year-old invites Nicola Sturgeon for tea during coronavirus question session

11-year-old invites Nicola Sturgeon for tea during coronavirus question session

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
An 11-year-old girl has invited Nicola Sturgeon for tea and cake once the coronavirus pandemic is over, as Scotland’s First Minister answered questions from children about the virus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Tiger at New York Zoo Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Tiger at New York Zoo Tests Positive for Coronavirus 01:07

 After developing a cough, a tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York tested positive for coronavirus. According to CNN, the 4-year-old female tiger, Nadia, is the first of her kind to test positive for the virus.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ochaye6dot5

Annie Smith Ms Sturgeon told young Dylan she would love to visit once the crisis had passed https://t.co/jNLeIRvSeu https://t.co/KUVQxiYmQu 1 minute ago

lorraine1locked

Lorraine1locked 11-year-old invites Nicola Sturgeon for tea during coronavirus question session https://t.co/in9MjqTfJI 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.