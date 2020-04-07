Global  

Appeal to 'Clap for Boris' at 8pm tonight

Hull Daily Mail Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
People across the country are being urged to show their support for the Prime Minister.
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Boris Johnson admitted to hospital for tests after persistent coronavirus symptoms

Boris Johnson admitted to hospital for tests after persistent coronavirus symptoms 00:39

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been hospitalized for tests. Sunday, Downing Street said Johnson's admission was a 'precautionary step.' According to Reuters, Johnson was showing persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the serious illness. On the advice of his...

