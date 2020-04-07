Staffordshire mum gives birth in passenger seat of husband's car Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Louise Brooks, 30, was not due to give birth until April 11 - but little Callie Jean Kettle had other ideas and arrived early on April 2. Louise Brooks, 30, was not due to give birth until April 11 - but little Callie Jean Kettle had other ideas and arrived early on April 2. 👓 View full article

