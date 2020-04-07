Coronavirus: Rishi Sunak will succeed Dominic Raab if foreign secretary incapacitated, says No 10

Global  

Independent Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Rishi Sunak will take over prime ministerial duties if Dominic Raab is struck down by coronavirus while Boris Johnson is incapacitated, No 10 has revealed.
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: Watch Live: Dominic Raab Leads Coronavirus Conference As Lockdown Looks Set To Continue Past Easter

 As the number of people who died of coronavirus increases by 936 and the government looks set to extend UK’s lockdown further, foreign secretary Dominic Raab holds the daily press conference.

