Staffordshire mum gives birth in passenger seat of husband's car Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Louise Brooks, 30, was not due to give birth until April 11 - but little Callie Jean Kettle had other ideas and arrived early on April 2. Louise Brooks, 30, was not due to give birth until April 11 - but little Callie Jean Kettle had other ideas and arrived early on April 2. 👓 View full article

