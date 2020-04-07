Queen wishes Boris Johnson a ‘full and speedy recovery’
Tuesday, 7 April 2020 () The Queen has sent a message to Boris Johnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds and the Prime Minister’s family, saying her thoughts are with them and that she wishes him a full and speedy recovery, Buckingham Palace has said.
Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford said he has wished Prime Minister Boris Johnson a “speedy recovery” as the PM undergoes tests for coronavirus in hospital. Mr Drakeford said: “I wrote to the Prime Minister on Thursday of the week before last as soon as he fell ill, wishing him a speedy...