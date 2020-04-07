Global  

Queen wishes Boris Johnson a ‘full and speedy recovery’

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
The Queen has sent a message to Boris Johnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds and the Prime Minister’s family, saying her thoughts are with them and that she wishes him a full and speedy recovery, Buckingham Palace has said.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Wales' First Minister hopes Boris Johnson has 'speedy recovery'

Wales' First Minister hopes Boris Johnson has 'speedy recovery' 00:35

 Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford said he has wished Prime Minister Boris Johnson a “speedy recovery” as the PM undergoes tests for coronavirus in hospital. Mr Drakeford said: “I wrote to the Prime Minister on Thursday of the week before last as soon as he fell ill, wishing him a speedy...

