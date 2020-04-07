Queen wishes Boris Johnson a ‘full and speedy recovery’ Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The Queen has sent a message to Boris Johnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds and the Prime Minister’s family, saying her thoughts are with them and that she wishes him a full and speedy recovery, Buckingham Palace has said. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 1 day ago Wales' First Minister hopes Boris Johnson has 'speedy recovery' 00:35 Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford said he has wished Prime Minister Boris Johnson a “speedy recovery” as the PM undergoes tests for coronavirus in hospital. Mr Drakeford said: “I wrote to the Prime Minister on Thursday of the week before last as soon as he fell ill, wishing him a speedy... You Might Like

Tweets about this