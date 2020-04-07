You Might Like

Tweets about this Birmingham Live Town mayor sorry over 'Boris Johnson completely deserves this' coronavirus jibe https://t.co/tXWOdsOeTo 24 minutes ago IDontBelieveInGhosts @DrGomezVikings @Red_Lab19 @nigeltheleftist @BreesAnna @BorisJohnson Really? https://t.co/GcxUQ8EMgz 2 hours ago Arthur Tewungwa Fuck it, you got me: https://t.co/EcnFK58qKc https://t.co/bz8fX3Oq7C 2 hours ago Dr. Rejoiner, medical-friendly) RT @Socialist_Chris: He was also forced to apologise for articles published in the Spectator when he was editor - including one that argued… 5 days ago