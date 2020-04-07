Global
The Queen's message to Boris Johnson as he lies in intensive care
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
The Queen's message to Boris Johnson as he lies in intensive care
Tuesday, 7 April 2020 (
3 hours ago
)
The Duke of Cambridge has tweeted a personal message of sympathy to Boris Johnson's family - signing it off with his initial "W".
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
19 hours ago
Boris Johnson in intensive care: The key questions
01:54
The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, Downing Street has confirmed. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will “deputise where necessary”, a Number 10 spokesman said.
