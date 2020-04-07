Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Number of coronavirus deaths in Gloucestershire rises to 47

Number of coronavirus deaths in Gloucestershire rises to 47

Gloucestershire Echo Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Number of coronavirus deaths in Gloucestershire rises to 47It comes as another 758 deaths across the UK are recorded in the past 24 hours.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ILoveGlosUK

I ♥ Gloucestershire Three more Gloucestershire coronavirus deaths The number of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 has jump… https://t.co/M19cPWqmyF 6 days ago

ILoveGlosUK

I ♥ Gloucestershire Live coronavirus updates for Gloucestershire As of the morning of April 2 there total number of deaths of patients… https://t.co/5dYP5J1YBz 6 days ago

ILoveGlosUK

I ♥ Gloucestershire Coronavirus latest for Tuesday in Gloucestershire and UK Latest on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 as number of people test… https://t.co/Gr8HLxo5uq 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.