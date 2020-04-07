Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Virtual race to raise money for St Michael's Hospice

Virtual race to raise money for St Michael's Hospice

Hereford Times Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
HEREFORD Couriers have organised a virtual running race, which will take the place of the cancelled St Michael's Hospice RUN Hereford
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

adsh15

Amy S Hedison RT @colbywlax: Looking for new new ways to get active? Want to support a great cause? Join Amelia Lubrano and her sisters, Georgia (CWL ‘17… 1 hour ago

malvernlocal

Malvern Local RT @malvernlocal: Virtual race to raise money for St Michael's Hospice https://t.co/tX272MFXG0 5 hours ago

ChrisBolman

Chris Bolman 🔆 RT @Brightest_Inc: we're jazzed to tell you about #RunForFoodBanks ✨ 1. Go for a run 5/15-5/17 (or however you move) 2. Post it with #Run… 7 hours ago

Brightest_Inc

Brightest 🔆 #StayHomeSaveLives we're jazzed to tell you about #RunForFoodBanks ✨ 1. Go for a run 5/15-5/17 (or however you move) 2. Post it with… https://t.co/BRCsUIRnpV 7 hours ago

viciouscyclepmd

Vicious Cycle: Making PMDD Visible RT @IAPMDglobal: Registration is OPEN for the first PMDD Awareness Virtual 5k, 10k, Half Marathon, and Fun Run! Sign up now to secure your… 8 hours ago

pasport

PA Sport The swimmer is doing his bit https://t.co/3hyb8U5Za5 11 hours ago

LedburyReporter

Ledbury Reporter Virtual race to raise money for St Michael's Hospice https://t.co/WfdhAZ2zdN 11 hours ago

malvernlocal

Malvern Local Virtual race to raise money for St Michael's Hospice https://t.co/tX272MFXG0 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.