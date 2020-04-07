Celebrity Bake Off star Judge Rinder spent his time in the tent flirting with Noel Fielding and getting ‘wine drunk’ Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Celebrity Bake Off contestant Judge Rinder confessed that much of his time in the tent was spent flirting with host Noel Fielding and getting “wine drunk”. Judge Rinder joins The Great Celebrity Bake Off on Tuesday (April 7) alongside Carol Vorderman, Mo Gilligan and Kelly Brook. The TV judge baked up a storm... 👓 View full article

