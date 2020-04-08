Global  

Folk singer John Prine dies aged 73 after contracting coronavirus

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Folk singer John Prine has died at the age of 73 due to complications from coronavirus, his management has said.
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Singer-Songwriter John Prine Dies Of Coronavirus

Singer-Songwriter John Prine Dies Of Coronavirus 01:15

 Prine is a native of Maywood. He was 73.

giuseppemella

•Giuseppe Mella• RT @nytimes: Breaking News: John Prine, the folk singer and songwriter with a raspy voice and ingenious lyrics, died at 73 from complicatio… 1 minute ago

obession1234

obsession RT @MMFlint: The great folk singer and songwriter, John Prine, passed away today due to the coronavirus. So many great songs. Here’s one ab… 2 minutes ago

eralpatky

Save American Democracy🇺🇸#LoveOneAnother RT @LottOnBaseball: Heartbroken to hear about the death of John Prine, a great singer-songwriter, and victim of COVID-19. If you don’t know… 2 minutes ago

Antonio98454245

Antonio Sánchez . RT @NYTObits: The folk singer John Prine has died. His ingenious lyrics, by turns poignant, angry and comic, made him a favorite of Bob Dyl… 2 minutes ago

nancytnews

Nancy RT @CBSSunday: .@JohnPrineMusic, folk singer-songwriter, has died at age 73 Prine spoke with @AnthonyMasonCBS for #SundayMorning back in… 2 minutes ago

murtazasolangi

Murtaza Solangi John Prine has gone to “heaven”. The American legendary folk singer has passed away after Coronavirus complications… https://t.co/KQThqYFG0r 3 minutes ago

ReutersUK

Reuters UK Country folk singer John Prine dies at 73 of coronavirus complications: report https://t.co/2zfLheEVYT https://t.co/7fNuaFLz5O 4 minutes ago

nancytnews

Nancy RT @Peggynoonannyc: Nice obit, by Anne Steele. https://t.co/17qppChbjf 4 minutes ago

