Folk singer John Prine dies aged 73 after contracting coronavirus

Folk singer John Prine has died at the age of 73 due to complications from coronavirus, his management has said.

You Might Like

Tweets about this •Giuseppe Mella• RT @nytimes: Breaking News: John Prine, the folk singer and songwriter with a raspy voice and ingenious lyrics, died at 73 from complicatio… 1 minute ago obsession RT @MMFlint: The great folk singer and songwriter, John Prine, passed away today due to the coronavirus. So many great songs. Here’s one ab… 2 minutes ago Save American Democracy🇺🇸#LoveOneAnother RT @LottOnBaseball: Heartbroken to hear about the death of John Prine, a great singer-songwriter, and victim of COVID-19. If you don’t know… 2 minutes ago Antonio Sánchez . RT @NYTObits: The folk singer John Prine has died. His ingenious lyrics, by turns poignant, angry and comic, made him a favorite of Bob Dyl… 2 minutes ago Nancy RT @CBSSunday: .@JohnPrineMusic, folk singer-songwriter, has died at age 73 Prine spoke with @AnthonyMasonCBS for #SundayMorning back in… 2 minutes ago Murtaza Solangi John Prine has gone to “heaven”. The American legendary folk singer has passed away after Coronavirus complications… https://t.co/KQThqYFG0r 3 minutes ago Reuters UK Country folk singer John Prine dies at 73 of coronavirus complications: report https://t.co/2zfLheEVYT https://t.co/7fNuaFLz5O 4 minutes ago Nancy RT @Peggynoonannyc: Nice obit, by Anne Steele. https://t.co/17qppChbjf 4 minutes ago