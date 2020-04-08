Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: Plea for only key workers to use buses and trains

Coronavirus: Plea for only key workers to use buses and trains

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Unions representing public transport workers have pleaded with people not to use buses or trains unless they are key workers after a number of Translink staff fell sick with Covid-19.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: William and Kate chat to children of key workers in first ‘virtual’ royal visit

William and Kate chat to children of key workers in first ‘virtual’ royal visit 01:35

 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have praised NHS staff and other key workers for doing an “amazing job” as they met some of their children during a virtual school visit. William and Kate carried out their first royal tour via video call, chatting to pupils and teachers from a Burnley primary...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ninderry123

Greg Rickard Coronavirus Australia: #NSWHealthMinister's aged care plea!!! Many would be casual employees and could not afford n… https://t.co/wxq9Pn2Vyv 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.