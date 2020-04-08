Global  

Vet warns owners to 'keep their pets indoors' during the pandemic

Brentwood Gazette Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Vet warns owners to 'keep their pets indoors' during the pandemicSo far there has been mixed advice regarding pets and Covid-19.
 With people staying home more often, they’re likely spending more time with their animals. But what do you do if you happen to get sick and are unable to take care of your pets because you’re quarantined or hospitalized? Jeremy Chen reports.

