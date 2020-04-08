Global  

The Flash movie may now get cancelled after shocking viral video fo Ezra Miller grabbing a fan by the throat

PinkNews Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
After fans were left stunned as footage of actor Ezra Miller appearing to grab a fan by the throat before hurling them into the ground, the upcoming Warners Bros The Flash film may be cancelled. According to a source from the movie studio familiar to Lords of The Long Box YouTube channel, the video which …...
Credit: Cover Video - Published
News video: Ezra Miller criticised for appearing to 'choke' fan

Ezra Miller criticised for appearing to 'choke' fan 00:46

 Ezra Miller has been hit with criticism online after video emerged in which he appears to grab a female fan by the throat.

