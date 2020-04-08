Kym Marsh ‘not the smartest’ her daughter reveals after homeschooling sessions Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Kym Marsh’s daughter Polly has described the former Coronation Street star as “not the smartest person” when it comes to homeschooling. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this