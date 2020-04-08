Boris Johnson 'clinically stable' - latest update on PM's health



Recent related videos from verified sources UK's Prime Minister Johnson Johnson Recovering From COVID-19



According to Reuters, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is doing better, making good progress in his COVID-19 recovery. On Saturday, Johnson's health minister shared the news, adding that the peak.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:35 Published 16 hours ago Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Delivers Friday Briefing



Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives latest update on coronavirus in New York. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 42:30 Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Is In Stable Condition Watch VideoA day after U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was transferred to intensive care, his health appears to be getting better. "He remains stable...

Newsy 4 days ago



Boris Johnson stable after night in intensive care, says No 10 Boris Johnson is “stable” after spending the night in intensive care following a worsening of his coronavirus symptoms, Downing Street has said.

Belfast Telegraph 5 days ago



