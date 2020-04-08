Global  

Boris Johnson 'clinically stable' - latest update on PM's health

Wales Online Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Boris Johnson 'clinically stable' - latest update on PM's healthThe government has given its midday update on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's health as he remains in intensive care
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Boris Johnson Still In ICU, But In Stable Condition

Boris Johnson Still In ICU, But In Stable Condition 00:31

 According to Reuters, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is clinically stable and responding to treatment. Johnson, who tested positive for coronavirus, was taken to St. Thomas hospital in London on Monday. He was then moved to the intensive care unit. A spokesperson told media on Wednesday, he is still...

UK's Prime Minister Johnson Johnson Recovering From COVID-19 [Video]

UK's Prime Minister Johnson Johnson Recovering From COVID-19

According to Reuters, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is doing better, making good progress in his COVID-19 recovery. On Saturday, Johnson's health minister shared the news, adding that the peak..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:35Published
Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Delivers Friday Briefing [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Delivers Friday Briefing

Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives latest update on coronavirus in New York.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 42:30Published

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Is In Stable Condition

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Is In Stable ConditionWatch VideoA day after U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was transferred to intensive care, his health appears to be getting better. "He remains stable...
Newsy

Boris Johnson stable after night in intensive care, says No 10

Boris Johnson is “stable” after spending the night in intensive care following a worsening of his coronavirus symptoms, Downing Street has said.
Belfast Telegraph

