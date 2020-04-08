Global  

Lesbian astronaut ‘was falsely accused’ of committing the first-ever space crime by her estranged wife

PinkNews Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
An astronaut’s estranged wife has been indicted for falsely accusing her of committing a crime from space. NASA astronaut Anne McClain had been accused of improperly accessing the bank account of her wife Summer Worden while on a six-month mission to the International Space Station. The incident was widely reported...
Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Nasa Astronaut’s Estranged Wife Indicted on Federal Charges

Nasa Astronaut’s Estranged Wife Indicted on Federal Charges 01:01

 Astronaut Anne McClain’s estranged wife is being indicted for lying to federal authorities after claiming McClain stole her identity and improperly accessed her bank account. Veuer’s Sam Berman has the full story.

