Lesbian astronaut ‘was falsely accused’ of committing the first-ever space crime by her estranged wife

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

An astronaut’s estranged wife has been indicted for falsely accusing her of committing a crime from space. NASA astronaut Anne McClain had been accused of improperly accessing the bank account of her wife Summer Worden while on a six-month mission to the International Space Station. The incident was widely reported... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Veuer - Published 19 hours ago Nasa Astronaut’s Estranged Wife Indicted on Federal Charges 01:01 Astronaut Anne McClain’s estranged wife is being indicted for lying to federal authorities after claiming McClain stole her identity and improperly accessed her bank account. Veuer’s Sam Berman has the full story.