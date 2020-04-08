Essex lorry deaths: Northern Ireland driver Mo Robinson admits manslaughter of 39 people
Wednesday, 8 April 2020 () Lorry driver Maurice Robinson, 25, of Craigavon in Northern Ireland, has pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey in London to the manslaughter of 39 people who were found dead in a refrigerated truck in Essex.
The bodies of the Vietnamese nationals were discovered by emergency services at an industrial estate in Essex, shortly after the lorry arrived on a ferry from...
