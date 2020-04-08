Essex lorry deaths: Northern Ireland driver Mo Robinson admits manslaughter of 39 people

Lorry driver Maurice Robinson, 25, of Craigavon in Northern Ireland, has pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey in London to the manslaughter of 39 people who were found dead in a refrigerated truck in Essex. Lorry driver Maurice Robinson, 25, of Craigavon in Northern Ireland, has pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey in London to the manslaughter of 39 people who were found dead in a refrigerated truck in Essex.



Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 1 hour ago Lorry driver pleads guilty to manslaughter of 39 people found in container 00:31 Lorry driver Maurice Robinson has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 39 people who were found dead in the back of a refrigerated truck. The bodies of the Vietnamese nationals were discovered by emergency services at an industrial estate in Essex, shortly after the lorry arrived on a ferry from...