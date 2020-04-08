Global  

Part of Amber Heard’s evidence in Johnny Depp libel trial will be kept private

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Parts of Amber Heard’s evidence in the postponed trial of Johnny Depp’s libel claim against The Sun newspaper will be heard in private following a High Court ruling.
News video: Johnny Depp Discusses Injuries He Sustained From Amber Heard in New Footage From Deposition

Johnny Depp Discusses Injuries He Sustained From Amber Heard in New Footage From Deposition 03:20

 Johnny Depp Discusses Injuries He Sustained From Amber Heard in New Footage From Deposition

