Final Fantasy 7 Remake takes problematic ‘cross-dressing’ scene and turns it into a queer celebration Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Final Fantasy 7 Remake expands and reimagines the 1997 classic with a modern lens, transforming the problematic Honey Bee Inn “cross-dressing” scene into something which celebrates the breaking down of the gender binary. The highly-anticipated game is released on Friday (April 10) as a PlayStation 4 exclusive,... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this じゃがいもの千切り炒め RT @PinkNews: Final Fantasy 7 Remake takes problematic ‘cross-dressing’ scene and turns it into a***celebration https://t.co/97XBAZlFK5 6 minutes ago PinkNews Final Fantasy 7 Remake takes problematic ‘cross-dressing’ scene and turns it into a***celebration https://t.co/97XBAZlFK5 8 minutes ago Lewis J. Colbeck RT @Forest_Reviews: Being that it's #PSPWednesday and Final Fantasy VII REMAKE releases on April 10th, today was a perfect day to talk abou… 36 minutes ago VGChartz Final Fantasy VII Remake Video Takes a Look Behind-the-Scenes at the Music and Sound Effects https://t.co/KljbLcg8GF https://t.co/aBBoclpAUt 2 hours ago MattSense 🇰🇷🇬🇷🎮 RT @cinelinx: The latest edition of Inside #FinalFantasyVIIRemake takes you behind the music! #FF7R https://t.co/37ZyNSnDZw 4 hours ago Cinelinx The latest edition of Inside #FinalFantasyVIIRemake takes you behind the music! #FF7R https://t.co/37ZyNSnDZw 4 hours ago Charlie Murray Who is saying it's too short? The original game takes about 30-50 hours to beat depending on who you are. The remak… https://t.co/2Rd1LoJJtP 9 hours ago Forest Being that it's #PSPWednesday and Final Fantasy VII REMAKE releases on April 10th, today was a perfect day to talk… https://t.co/r5IAmuFW1Q 9 hours ago