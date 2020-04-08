Global  

Final Fantasy 7 Remake takes problematic ‘cross-dressing’ scene and turns it into a queer celebration

PinkNews Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Final Fantasy 7 Remake expands and reimagines the 1997 classic with a modern lens, transforming the problematic Honey Bee Inn “cross-dressing” scene into something which celebrates the breaking down of the gender binary. The highly-anticipated game is released on Friday (April 10) as a PlayStation 4 exclusive,...
