Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Lady Gaga to star in Ridley Scott’s true crime drama about the murder of fashion trailblazer Maurizio Gucci

Lady Gaga to star in Ridley Scott’s true crime drama about the murder of fashion trailblazer Maurizio Gucci

PinkNews Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Lady Gaga is adding another acting achievement to her belt with a starring role in Ridley Scott’s true crime drama about the murder Maurizio Gucci. The film is based on the book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, and will tell the tumultuous tale of the Gucci family...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GermanottaLG

Germa ⭐ RT @THR: While other major Hollywood studios are grinding to a halt, MGM is making showy moves https://t.co/cKy3xCFqq5 8 seconds ago

EatSomeFruiit

iHuman RT @gagamonster96: BREAKING: Lady Gaga is in negotiations to star as Patrizia Reggiani, Gucci's ex-wife who was convicted of orchestrating… 22 seconds ago

BrennanForFilms

Brennan Dubé RT @getFANDOM: MGM acquires Ridley Scott's 'Gucci' true crime drama with Lady Gaga in talks to star, sets Nov. 24, 2021 release date (via… 2 minutes ago

sharlymua

Sharly 🌙✨ RT @gagadaily: MGM will produce Ridley Scott’s Gucci movie and Lady Gaga is in negotiations to star as Patrizia Reggiani, Gucci's ex-wife.… 4 minutes ago

Santanumalbum

Ipomea RT @Independent: Ridley Scott’s true-crime film about Gucci dynasty set to star Lady Gaga https://t.co/nO8Z8XKeL4 9 minutes ago

emivalencia8

♕ ρrincipe del ρoρ ♕ RT @gagamonster96: MGM Buys Ridley Scott's 'Gucci' Film With Lady Gaga Set to Star (Exclusive) https://t.co/acZjqXcmPh 15 minutes ago

darkavm

Ángel Vidal RT @Borys_Kit: Scoop w/ @TatianaSiegel27: MGM, flexing muscle & becoming the busiest studio in town, picks up GUCCI, the true crime story t… 15 minutes ago

soul_guardian27

Adalee Torres🦋 RT @DiscussingFilm: MGM has acquired Ridley Scott’s ‘GUCCI’, a true crime drama about the murder of fashion trailblazer Maurizio Gucci. Lad… 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.