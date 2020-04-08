Snapchat down for users around the world Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Snapchat users around the world have been left unable to use the photo and video platform after a fault took the app offline. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this WomansBuzz Snapchat is DOWN around the world as users cannot share snaps https://t.co/5UfYacA379 6 minutes ago Carol Cummins RT @MailOnline: Snapchat is DOWN: Thousands of users around the world report not being able to share snaps in the app https://t.co/dUSOyMQK… 54 minutes ago Daily Mail Online Snapchat is DOWN: Thousands of users around the world report not being able to share snaps in the app https://t.co/dUSOyMQKPF 1 hour ago 💫M Developer💫 RT @AppleTerminal: DEVELOPING: Snapchat is currently down for some users around world. Users report being unable to send, receive, or view… 3 hours ago Apple Terminal DEVELOPING: Snapchat is currently down for some users around world. Users report being unable to send, receive, or… https://t.co/nuKBOfM1A7 11 hours ago